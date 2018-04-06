Kern County District Attorney to host events for National Crime Victims Rights Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - National Crime Victims Rights Week is just around the corner, from April 8th to 14th.

The Kern County District Attorney is inviting anyone who is interested to join them at the Liberty Bell on Tuesday, April 10th. 

There will be information tables and displays will be available for the public to begin viewing at 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and will include various speakers. 

There will also be a march, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. from the Liberty Bell and finish at Mill Creek Park where a vigil will follow. 

Anyone with questions can contact Mark Pafford at the District Attorney's Office at (661) 868-2340. 

 

 

