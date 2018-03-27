Kern County Elections Department to host presentation on ballot marking device

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Elections Department will be hosting an introductory presentation regarding Kern County's new Ballot Marking Device at their training facility on Friday, March 30th.

The department will be demonstrating how the new device makes voting accessible for voters who aren't able to mark and cast a traditional paper ballot.

The presentation will also consist of a question and answer portion for those who attend as well as demonstration units for the public to view and test the devices.

The training facility is located at 7224 Schirra Ct.

Anyone with questions about the presentation is encouraged to call (661) 868-3590.

RSVP is not required, but it is appreciated.