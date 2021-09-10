Watch
Kern County Elections Division will open their doors for voters dropping off mail-in ballots

Election Day help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Elections Division, at 1115 Truxton Avenue, is providing their assistance to any voters dropping off their mail-in ballots.

They will have the first floor open on Saturday, Sep. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Curbside drop off for Vote by Mail Ballots will be available at the County Administrative Building on the corner of Truxton and N. Street during Sep. 11 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sep. 14 from 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Sep. 14 and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

