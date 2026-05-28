Kern County Elections Office reports more than 57,000 ballots returned ahead of Election Day

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Elections Office has received more than 57,000 returned ballots ahead of Election Day.

The office mailed out just over 460,000 ballots to voters.

For anyone who has not yet returned their ballot, the elections office recommends dropping it off at any official drop box, at a poll site on Election Day, or returning it by mail.

A list of poll sites and drop boxes is available at kernvote.com.

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