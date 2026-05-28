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Kern County Elections Office reports more than 57,000 ballots returned ahead of Election Day

The Kern County Elections Office has received more than 57,000 returned ballots out of the more than 460,000 mailed to voters.
Voting (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of someone filling out a ballot.
Voting (FILE)
Posted

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Elections Office has received more than 57,000 returned ballots ahead of Election Day.

The office mailed out just over 460,000 ballots to voters.

For anyone who has not yet returned their ballot, the elections office recommends dropping it off at any official drop box, at a poll site on Election Day, or returning it by mail.

A list of poll sites and drop boxes is available at kernvote.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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