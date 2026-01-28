Kern County faces critical gaps in disaster preparedness

A new report from the Kern County Grand Jury reveals significant shortcomings in the county's emergency preparedness, particularly for its most vulnerable residents.

The investigation found that the county's Office of Emergency Services has been operating without a permanent manager for months, creating a leadership vacuum in the agency responsible for coordinating disaster response across the region.

"The OES Manager is a critical position for the safety of residents. This position should never be left vacant and needs priority hiring," the grand jury stated in its report.

The findings paint a concerning picture of preparedness gaps in a county of nearly 908,000 residents, including more than 147,000 people over age 60. According to the National Council on Aging, nearly 95% of adults aged 60 and older have at least one chronic condition, making emergency planning for this population especially critical.

Cities lack current disaster plans

The grand jury discovered that not all of Kern County's 11 incorporated cities have current disaster plans, hampering coordination with the county's emergency services during crises.

The report also found that less than 10% of county residents have prepared emergency "go bags" with essential supplies for evacuation situations.

"All Kern County residents share responsibility for minimizing the impacts of disasters on the community," the county's Emergency Operations Plan states, placing expectations on residents to prepare for their own welfare.

Technology gaps hinder response

While the county has invested in state-of-the-art emergency facilities and notification systems, the grand jury identified coordination problems between different technological platforms.

The ReadyKern notification system and Genasys Protect software lack the ability for residents to indicate disabilities or special transportation needs when registering for emergency alerts. This gap could lead to dangerous delays during evacuations.

Additionally, a new geo-location software being implemented by the Kern County Sheriff's Office does not coordinate with existing emergency management systems.

Vulnerable populations at risk

With nearly 47,000 older adults reporting one or more disabilities and almost 11,000 residents over age 85, the county faces significant challenges in coordinating evacuation assistance for elderly and disabled residents.

The Department of Aging and Adult Services works to identify and contact people in their system who need extra support, but the county lacks a reliable program for residents to pre-notify emergency services of special needs.

The county does maintain 10 emergency trailers, including three equipped for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and one specialized shower trailer for disabled residents.

Recommendations for improvement

The grand jury issued eight recommendations with specific deadlines, including:



Hiring a permanent OES manager by April 1, 2026

Ensuring all cities have current emergency plans by June 1, 2026

Implementing a resident-friendly registration system by June 1, 2026

Conducting field exercises incorporating multiple agencies by December 1, 2026

The report also calls for the Department of Aging and Adult Services to provide disaster response training to In-Home Supportive Services staff and assist elderly and disabled residents with preparing emergency go bags.

County officials have 90 days to respond to the grand jury's findings and recommendations.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

