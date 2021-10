BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Attendance numbers for the Kern County Fair are out and residents came out in droves.

According to the Fair board, attendance was up 24% compared to 2019.

Most people headed to the fair this past weekend.

Just over 200 people got a flu vaccine while they were there and 370 COVID vaccines were also given out.

Next year's fair is set to take place Sept. 21st to Oct. 2nd.