Kern County Fair board decides on in-person livestock show, officials say other aspects will be a bit different

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — As the state moves toward reopening, many Kern residents might be wondering what will come of the fair this summer.

Organizers say the event hasn't been canceled and that the fair board has already made the decision to host an in-person livestock show.

But for other aspects of the event, things will be different according to a statement from the board which says, "Things in the fair and events industry are changing so rapidly that it is hard to keep up sometimes. For example, fairs were just added to the blueprint for a safer economy last Friday! With that update, fairs would only be allowed to open with a max capacity of 35% when in the yellow tier."