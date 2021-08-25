Kern County Fair holding job fair this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2021 Kern County Fair is just around the corner and it's looking for people to join the fun.

The Fair is holding a job fair on Saturday, August 28th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are looking to hire parking and admissions staff, customer service reps, janitorial staff, maintenance, security, and much more.

The Kern County Fair was originally canceled due to COVID concerns. But after discussions with the Kern County Board of Supervisors and County Administrative Officer, it was decided to move forward with the fair. It is scheduled to take place from September 22nd to Oct. 3rd. The fair will be closed Monday, September 27, and Tuesday, September 28 to allow for sanitation and health and safety protocols.

The job fair will take place at the Kern County Fair Building #1. Those interested in positions should fill out an application and make copiers prior to attending. A photo ID and social security card are also required.