Kern County Fair returns Wednesday with a packed line-up of fun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.

“This Fair helps create memories that last a lifetime,” said CEO Mike Olcott “to be in a position that helps bring this to life is special. I can’t wait to see everyone out here enjoying all the fun.”

The Western Fairs Association (WFA) recognized the Kern County Fair with top honors for innovation and excellence in exhibits, agriculture programs and communications at the 99th Annual Western Fairs Association (WFA) Convention & Trade Show in Reno, Nevada.

Among the events taking place this year are:

12 nights of FREE entertainment at the Budweiser Pavilion

Monster Trucks and Rodeos in the 805 Grandstand

Free family entertainment on KC Loop

Livestock exhibitors filling the barns

Carnival Rides

Local Exhibits

And of course, let's not forget all the terrific fair Food!

The Budweiser Pavilion will feature the following artists:

Tickets for the Budweiser Pavilion are free with your admission to the Kern County Fair and can be purchased at the Kern County Fair website.

Admission is $12 for adults 12 and older, $9 for seniors 62+, $5 for children 6-12, and free for Children 5 and under and active and retired Military (with military ID). Parking is $10.

Hours for the fair will be: