Kern County Fair starts Wednesday, Houchin holds 9th annual Pint For A Pass blood drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair will be starting on Wednesday, September 21st. The fair will feature food, rides, games, and a variety of musical acts, including country music artist Hunter Hayes.

Also, Norteño musician Ramón Ayala will be performing Sunday night at the Budweiser Pavilion. Admission to the performance will be free with admission to the fair. Ayala’s show gets underway at 8:00 pm.

To encourage more people to stop by and donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding their ninth annual Pint for a Pass campaign. Donors will be given two free passes for admission to the fair, as well as be entered into a weekly drawing for unlimited ride coupons. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit Houchin’s website.

This year’s Kern County Fair will run from Wednesday until Sunday, October 2nd.