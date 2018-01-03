Kern County Family Justice Center set to open January 17th

It sought to be a place where representatives from various agencies are housed under one roof in order to provide services for victims of domestic violence and their children.
Officials hope this center will provide an avenue for victims and their children to seek help without having to travel to multiple locations.
There are more than 130 family justice centers across the nation.
The KCFJC will house representatives from agencies including The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Kern County D.A.'s Office, Behavioral Health, Department of Human Services, Bakersfield Police, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Dress for Success and Aging and Adult Services.
