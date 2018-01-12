Kern County Fire battles semi truck fire on westbound 58

Haze
The Kern County Fire Department received a report of a vehicle fire involving a semi truck on Westbound Highway 58. First arriving personnel encountered a tractor trailer fire.
The tractor was fully involved in flames and extending into the trailer which was carrying produce and charcoal.
Crews utilized rotary metal cutting saws to gain access into the trailer to extinguish the fire. Fire crews prevented fire extending into grass adjacent to roadway.
The Kern County Fire Department reminds drivers to exercise caution on the roadway. Steep grades present extra hazards to vehicles and the public.
