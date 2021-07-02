Kern County Fire Chief David Witt gives final message before retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department is losing its fire chief after a trying few years. Chief David Witt spoke to the community Thursday and says he feels like now is a good time to depart from his role.

"It was the hardest time in the history of the Kern County Fire Department. I'm sure you can talk to anyone and they will agree it was the hardest time but we came out of it at the top of the hill but now it is time to pass the baton."

Witt said when he first started in his role KCFD was in the hole of about $10 million. Today he said he turned its budget around and the department now has $30 million in its account. On top of this, we saw a historic fire season around the state.

Witt says he had to make some tough decisions during this time and that the department faced staffing issues.

