Kern County Fire crews battling range fire in Bear Valley Springs

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KERO) — According to an alert from the Kern County Fire Department, residents in the Bear Valley Springs are being evacuated due to a range fire in the area.

The fire is located in the 31000 block of Deertrail Dr.

All residents who live on El Camino Road in Bear Valley Springs are under an evacuation warning.

According to a release by ReadyKern, "All residents are advised to be prepared to leave the area quickly if it becomes necessary. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now. If you have physical limitations and require assistance related to this notification, please call the Aging & Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565. If you have an emergency, call 911."

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.