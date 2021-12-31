Kern County Fire Department battles building fire in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department battled a two-alarm vacant building fire Friday morning in Lamont.

KCFD went to the scene near Panama Lane at about 4 a.m. Traffic was blocked off on Panama Lane at Weedpatch Highway and Stobaugh Street to battle the fire.

More than a dozen county fire units, including seven engines were called out. Now, just two remain to mop up and try to put out hotspots.

According to the fire department there have been no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.