(KERO) — Kern County Fire Department crews battled an early Wednesday morning house fire in Oildale.

Firefighters got the call at about 2 a.m. to a building on fire behind a home on Moneta Avenue.

One building was fully involved and spreading to the front house when crews went to work.

One person suffered minor injures and at least one other was able to escape. However, a dog is still missing.

The fire did knock down a power line and PG&E crews were on scene to handle it.