Kern County Fire Department firefighter dies after long battle with cancer

The Kern County Fire Department announced in a statement on Tuesday that 61-year-old Mark Schmidt passed away on Sunday. He had been with the department for 17 years.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County firefighter died after a long battle with cancer.

“On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old,” said KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan in the statement.

All Kern County Fire Department flags will be flown at half-staff.

