Kern County Fire Department firefighters tackle Timber Fire burning in Frazier Park

Kern County Fire Department received a call regarding a brush fire burning near Cuddy Valley Rd. and Mil Portero Highway in Frazier Park just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 26th.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found a van about 75 feet over the side of a steep ravine with brush and timber on fire.

After determining that no one was inside of the vehicle, firefighters turned their full attention to containing the brush fire.

The fire spread about 2 acres before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, according to Kern County Fire Department.

No homes were threatened by the fire, however two nearby campsites were briefly advised to shelter in place. No injuries were reported, and the shelter advisement was lifted.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the vehicle firefighters found, according to KCFD.