Kern County Fire Department responding to an apartment fire in Lamont

7:08 PM, Dec 28, 2017
48 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a reinforced structure fire in Lamont that broke out around 7 p.m.

The fire is burning at 10401 San Diego Street at an apartment complex. 

Multiple fire engines are responding. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

