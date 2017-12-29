Kern County Fire Department responding to an apartment fire in Lamont

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a reinforced structure fire in Lamont that broke out around 7 p.m.
The fire is burning at 10401 San Diego Street at an apartment complex.
Multiple fire engines are responding.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
