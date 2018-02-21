Kern County Fire responded to fire in downtown Lamont area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire responded to calls about smoke in the downtown area of Lamont early on Wednesday.

Around 9:45 a.m. reports of smoke at a multi-business strip mall on Main Street were made.

Crews began the evacuation of the strip mall as they assessed the situation.

The fire was stopped and a total of $480,000 in structure value was saved. Kern County Fire reported that a there was a total of $20,000 in structure value lost.