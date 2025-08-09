Kern County firefighter seriously injured while working Canyon Fire

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — The Kern County Fire Department says Battalion Chief James Agee was working on the Canyon Fire, currently burning in LA and Ventura Counties, when his pickup truck rolled over just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8.

KCFD says Agee received emergency care on scene before being transported to Henry Mayo Hospital in Newhall, Calif. for treatment.

In a press release, KCFD Chief Aaron Duncan said, “James is a strong man with a big heart, and we know he’s facing this challenge with the same strength and character he’s shown throughout his career. We are grateful for the swift actions of our crews and partner agencies, and for the kindness being shown to James and his family.”

Kern County Fire says they received support from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Ventura County Fire Department, Cal Fire, and the Canyon Fire Incident Management Team.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

