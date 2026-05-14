Kern County firefighters battle wind-driven Desert Fire near Rosamond with evacuations ordered

ROSAMOND, Calif. — Kern County firefighters are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire near West Rosamond Boulevard and 50th Street West in the Rosamond area.

The fire, called the "Desert Fire," has burned approximately 5 acres with 20 structures threatened. Incident command reports winds of 20-25 mph are pushing the fire to the east with a rapid rate of spread.

Residents in evacuation zone KRN-153-B are under a Level 3 evacuation order and must leave immediately, according to the Genasys app. An evacuation warning has also been issued for zone KRN-155.

An evacuation center has been set up at Hummel Hall, located at 2500 20th St. West in Rosamond.

Animal Services is available for sheltering animals. Officials said initial support may include supplies and guidance, with staff and volunteers deployed as additional resources become necessary.

Residents with physical limitations who require evacuation assistance should call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1 (855) 264-6565.

Special needs sheltering equipment, including specialized cots, walkers, canes, and wheelchairs, is available at open shelter locations for those with access and functional needs.

For any emergency, call 911. Updates are also available through ReadyKern on Facebook.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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