Kern County Firefighters continue to work tirelessly battling fires across state lines

Kelly Broderick
6:56 PM, Aug 20, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire shared a post on Twitter showing the nearly 100 Kern County firefighters that are working tirelessly battling fires in California, Oregon and Washington.

The firefighters photographed above were battling the Lions fire which began June 11 in the Sierra National Forest.

 

