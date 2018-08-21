Kern County Firefighters continue to work tirelessly battling fires across state lines

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire shared a post on Twitter showing the nearly 100 Kern County firefighters that are working tirelessly battling fires in California, Oregon and Washington.
The firefighters photographed above were battling the Lions fire which began June 11 in the Sierra National Forest.
In California, Oregon, and Washington nearly 100 #KCFD #firefighters are working tirelessly. One example of this is #REM52. Highly trained rescue specialists, using the training you see here, to assist on the #LionsFire. pic.twitter.com/VmHTRyjhQb— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 21, 2018
(UPDATE 11:29 p.m.) A press release from Bakersfield Police Department was released on the incident.
A man was arrested after he led Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers on a chase through central Bakersfield.
Cuts are being made to programs across the board at the Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond.
An effort to end cash bail in the state has cleared a major hurdle in the state legislature. It calls for changing the way defendants are…