Kern County firefighters put out East Bakersfield blaze

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A building caught fire Tuesday night in East Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters knocked it down after two hours.

A large column of smoke could be seen from a distance when firefighters responded.

When they arrived, firefighters found a commercial building with large amounts of fire coming from the front of the building and a roof.

The second alarm designation was requested and essentially doubled the number of firefighters and engines responding.

Officials said firefighters were able to put out the fire in just two hours and no injuries were reported.