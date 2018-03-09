Kern County Friends of the NRA holding fundraising dinner

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Friends of the National Rifle Association is holding its main fundraising dinner Friday night.
The Kern County Friends of the NRA says the dinner raises money to give grants to shooting sports in the area.
The dinner will be held at their headquarters off California Avenue and Stockdale Highway from 5 to 10 p.m.
Four parking lots at Bakersfield College will be affected with closures in the next coming weeks and months due to construction.
On Thursday McFarland Police took to their Facebook page to announce that retired K-9 Ringo died earlier this week.
Police in Northern California have surrounded a veterans home in Napa County, where officials have confirmed an active shooting and hostage…