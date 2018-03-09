Kern County Friends of the NRA holding fundraising dinner

11:43 AM, Mar 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Friends of the National Rifle Association is holding its main fundraising dinner Friday night.

The Kern County Friends of the NRA says the dinner raises money to give grants to shooting sports in the area.

The dinner will be held at their headquarters off California Avenue and Stockdale Highway from 5 to 10 p.m.

 

