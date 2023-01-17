Kern County gathers to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — National Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to honor and commemorate the life and work of Dr. King during the Civil Rights Movement. On Monday, January 16, the Kern County community came together to do just that with marches and events.

Marching to demand change is what Dr. King did back in the 1960's, and Pastor Oscar Anthony of St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries says King's tactics are what made his actions so remarkable.

"The march was significant. It was the strategy of Dr. King. It was a peaceful protest. It was a march with songs and in silence. It was a public display of protesting injustice and murder," said Anthony.

Anthony says it's important to remember this method of change in this day and age, and that's why the community came together to march in King's honor.

"We remember that strategy. Today, we use social media, but we remember that historical strategy because that made impact in our community and it brought together people of all nationalities all over the world," said Anthony.

The Bakersfield Chapter of the NAACP also hosted vendors from Black-owned businesses to celebrate the day. Chapter president Patrick Jackson saying that King's legacy should never be forgotten.

"It's extremely important because what he's done for not only the Black community but all people, of how we could come together, make change, and make a difference," said Jackson.

Pastor Anthony agrees.

"We remember and honor him for his sacrificial service to our nation and world by remembering what he taught, and his legacy and family," said Anthony.

Centennial High School senior Sammy Wells also attended the MLK Day March.

"We can never forget what he fought for and stood for, and it's important for the youth. I'm only 17 and it's important for me and other high schoolers and other members of the youth community because that message cannot be lost in time," said Wells. "We need to be able to get that message and push it to our generation and the generations that are coming after us."

Community members also gathered for the MLK Breakfast in celebration of King.

Jackson notes that from the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Dr. King's work will live on through the community's celebration.

"With that, it brought about so much change that the life that he lived, and the short 39 years that he lived, made a major difference, and we would love to honor him and his legacy for what he's done for us," said Jackson.

Jackson adds that while this holiday is meant to honor King, it's still important to remember his message and mission throughout the year.