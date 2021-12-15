Kern County Grand Jury: Rand Mountain communities make progress to avoid receivership

(KERO) — The Kern County Grand Jury reports that three small communities in the Rand Mountain area have made progress to avoid entering into receivership, according to a report.

After a 2017-18 Grand Jury report recommended the district be place in receivership if it couldn't correct numerous issues, they saw the district is in a better financial position.

The Grand Jury still issued several findings and recommendations:

A board member, with ties to a litigation case, hasn't recused themselves from any discussion or action by the board in regards to the case. The board member should publicly recuse themselves from any future discussions and the board meeting minutes should reflect the recusal.

The district should seek assistance from project management to request, within the next 60 days, a final date extension on water system construction to fix leaks so no penalty fees are assessed.

The district should open some form of communication within the next two billing cycles to water customers to show progress and transparency.

