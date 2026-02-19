Kern County health officials recommend inmates avoid showering with contaminated water at Lerdo jail

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health is recommending inmates at the Lerdo jail facility not shower with contaminated water after tests detected low levels of diesel range organics in the facility's water supply.

Officials are trucking in clean drinking water for both inmates and staff while the Kern County Sheriff's Office works to address the contamination issue.

The sheriff's office said they are cleaning water tanks and installing filters to help fix the problem. KCSO issued a temporary water advisory for the facility and said they are working with regulatory agencies to complete maintenance and conduct water quality testing.

Updates are expected once the water is confirmed safe for normal use.

