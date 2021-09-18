Kern County honors U.S servicemen unaccounted for

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday, across the U.S. people, are honoring the thousands of U.S. servicemen still unaccounted for.

And while we have Memorial Day and Veterans’ day, national POW/MIA Day pays special tribute to the 82,000 servicemen who never made it home.

Kern County officials gathered Friday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery to read the names of more than 100 soldiers who never returned to Kern County.

Greenlawn Funeral Homes Jim La Mar said that veterans need to feel supported.

“I think it’s critical to let veterans know and anyone that serves our country that their service is not forgotten,” said La Mar.

For La Mar this was an emotional event and said that he’s happy he didn't cry as he read the names aloud.

After each set of names were read Jeff Al Goines, PR Representative at the VFW Auxiliary to Post 97 rang the bell.

“The 7 bells at the end of a ceremony is the seven periods of really respect and life on veterans,” said Al Goines.

Al Goines said that here in Kern County veterans feel supported, and Mayor Karen Goh agrees.

“Today is a solemn day of remembrance where we remember those who did not come home. It’s also a day of gratitude where we express our heart our thanksgiving to those who fight for our freedom the freedom of our united states and our world,” said Goh.

Although this ceremony concluded Friday morning Goines said there are so many ways you can support veterans in Kern County from volunteering at VFW to acknowledging their service.