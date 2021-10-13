Watch
Kern County Hospital Authority CEO Russell Judd to retire in December

Kern Medical
Kern County Hospital Authority announced Wednesday that CEO Russell Judd, left, will retire Dec. 1st. Scott Thygerson, right, has been named by the Kern County Hospital Board of Governors as the incoming CEO after Judd's retirement.
Russell Judd, Scott Thygerson
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 13, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Hospital Authority announced Wednesday that CEO Russell Judd plans to retire on Dec. 1st after eight years of leadership.

Judd led the turnaround of Kern Medical and the formation of the Hospital Authority.

“Kern Medical has always held a special place in my heart. I began my career here as an administrative fellow in 1991. The dedication of its physicians and staff at that time taught me the importance of caring for everyone –patients, families, and caregivers,” said Judd in a press release.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors asked Judd to return in December 2013 to bring financial stability to the then struggling hospital. Judd also served as president of Dignity Health’s two Mercy hospitals in Bakersfield for 10 years.

The Kern County Hospital Board of Governors has appointed Scott Thygerson as the incoming CEO effective after Judd’s retirement. Thygerson has over 25 years of experience as a health care executive and consultant including serving at Dignity Health, Trinity Health, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

