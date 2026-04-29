Kern County increases security and emergency services for the Lightning in a Bottle festival this May

A massive music and arts festival is returning to Kern County this May with increased security and emergency services.

The Lightning in a Bottle festival, organized by The Do LaB, Inc., will take place at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area from May 20 through May 25.

Kern County is stepping up safety measures for the event following a drowning that happened two years ago. Along with extra sheriff's deputies and firefighters, organizers are also paying for search and rescue services.

According to county agreements, the $25,432 search and rescue contract includes 12 volunteers working daily shifts, with the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Dive Team on standby for any underwater incidents.

Organizers are also paying an estimated $235,991 for supplemental law enforcement services and $253,441 for fire and emergency services to ensure public safety during the festival.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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