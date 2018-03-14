Kern County is 52nd least healthy county out of 57 in the state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County is one of the least healthy counties in the state coming in 52nd out of 57 counties, according to new county health rankings for all 50 states.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute compiled a report showing Kern County is 47th in the state when it comes to average length of life and almost a quarter of residents here report having poor or fair health.

16 percent of adults in Kern County are smokers and 32 percent are considered obese. That's up from 2012 when it was closer to 25 percent.