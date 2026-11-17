Friends, family and colleagues are mourning the loss of Kern County sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Hicks, who recently died after a battle with cancer.

The Kern Law Enforcement Association announced Hicks’ death in a social media post Monday:

"It is with heavy hearts that the Kern Law Enforcement Association announces the passing of our friend, member, and colleague, Deputy Brandon Hicks, following his long battle with cancer. During his fight, Brandon remained hopeful and demonstrated tremendous strength and perseverance, driven by his love and devotion to his family.

Brandon was known for his strong work ethic, hard-charging attitude, and unwavering determination. His passing is a painful loss for his family, friends, coworkers, and our association. Brandon spent over a decade serving and protecting the community as a Deputy Sheriff with the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Losing one of our own is never easy. During this difficult time, we ask our community to keep Brandon's loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as we honor his life and cherish his memory.

Rest easy, Brandon. Your strength, authenticity, and unmistakable personality will never be forgotten. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten."

Hicks is survived by his wife and three young children.

A fundraising effort is underway to help Hicks’ family cover memorial costs and other expenses.

To donate to the “Fund A Hero” campaign, organized by the Peace Officers Relief and Education Foundation, visit https://porac.org/fundraiser/kerncolea_brandonhicks.