BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — May is Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the Kern County libraries are celebrating it.
You can go to the library in person or use HOOPLA, the digital public library.
You can go into one of the Kern County library locations and cool-off, charge your phone and read a book featuring AAPI characters or authors.
Kern County Library system celebrating AAPI Heritage Month
Libraries celebrating AAPI Heritage Month
Posted at 11:07 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 02:23:44-04
