Kern County looking to redesign parks throughout the county

Officials are looking to redesign five parks throughout the county and they're looking for community input.

The county posted on Facebook to show off some of their plans for Lamont Park. The plans include an inclusive splash pond, an indoor recreation center, and a soccer field with LED lighting.

The plans were developed after county staff visited Lamont and asked residents about what they want to see in the area.

The county plans to apply for grant funding in order to make the changes to the park.