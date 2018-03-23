Kern County Museum holding at-home wine making workshop

Admission includes free wine tasting

Natalie Tarangioli
2:05 PM, Mar 23, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum is holding a do-it-yourself wine making class next Wednesday.

The event on March 28 is the second part of the DIY Wednesdays series at the museum, At Home Wine Making.

The workshop runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is on how to turn fruit and flowers into wine. 

Admission is $15 for non-members and $5 for Kern County Museum members. 

The event is for ages 21 and older and wine tasting is included with admission. 

For more information, contact Myles Vincent at myles@kerncountymuseum.org.

 

