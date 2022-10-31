Kern County Museum hosts Safe Halloween event

The Kern County Museum is hosting their Safe Halloween event. It’s a time for families to enjoy trick or treating, carnival games, and more. Kern County Museum Executive Director Mike McCoy, says it’s the largest Halloween event in Kern county, drawing more than 5,000 guests each year.

“Well, this is the safest and most fun place to be in Kern County tonight, and we’re Kern County Museum and Pioneer Village, and we have a lot of little ghosts and goblins out here,” said McCoy.

According to McCoy, the Safe Halloween event at the museum has been going on for 20 years. He says he always looks forward to the spooky season festivities.

“We have balloon mazes, we have bounce houses, we have a lot of special guests walking around in special costumes,” said McCoy. “You can get corn dogs and caramel corn. There’s live music and dancing for children with children’s music. Lots and lots of candy.”

Kern County resident Corene Baldwin attended the event for the first time with her family. The family even came in matching costumes. She says her and her family plan to attend again in the coming years

“It was actually a lot of fun. A lot of people are out here,” said Baldwin. “Safe Halloween is the way to go nowadays. It’s our first time and it will not be our last. There’s a lot going on for the kids, so we will definitely be here again.”

Baldwin says she looked forward to coming to the event knowing that the candy given out would be safe for her children to eat.

“It’s the only way to go anymore. Having little ones, and with the whole fentanyl breakout this year, just knowing that we can walk away tonight and the kids can eat candy and we don’t have to check it or dump it and fill it with our own candy,” said Baldwin.

The Kern County Museum’s Safe Halloween continues on Halloween Night from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The museum is located at 3801 Chester Avenue in Bakersfield.