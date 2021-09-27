Kern County Museum unveils new, restored exhibits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are a few new exhibits at the Kern County Museum that will take guests back in time.

The museum held a homecoming celebration over the weekend to showcase new and restored exhibits.

Museum goers can check out the Ray Watson transportation exhibit featuring Kern County's transportation history.

There's horse drawn carriages and early cars, ranging from farm wagons to some of the first fire trucks.

"For nearly two years we've been locked down and meanwhile during that two years we've been working really hard to bring all the exhibits back. We've done over 30 projects," said Mike McCoy, executive director of the Kern County Museum.

While at the museum make sure to check out the the neon court yard, which has grown from eight signs to 25.