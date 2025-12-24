Kern County offers free sand at 9 locations as residents prepare for heavy rainfall

Kern County residents can pick up free sand to protect their properties from potential flooding as the area braces for heavy rainfall.

County Public Works has delivered sand to nine locations across Kern County to help residents prepare for the incoming weather. The locations include Bakersfield, Frasier Park, Lake Isabella, Lamont, Lebeck, McFarland, Mountain Mesa, Tehachapi and Wofford Heights.

Residents must bring their own shovels and sandbags to fill up with the provided sand. Empty sandbags can be purchased at local hardware stores.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

