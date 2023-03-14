Kern County officials give updates on flood response

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, March 13, Kern County officials held a press conference at the Kern County Emergency Operations Center in Bakersfield. The press conference follows last week's storm and provided an update on county operations and orders.

Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department warns that even as parts of Kern have been undergoing severe weather, another atmospheric river will be coming in on Tuesday.

According to Freeborn, crews with the Kern County Department of Public Health are also undertaking damage assessments in order to continue assisting residents who have been impacted by the storm with regards to flooding and power outages.

Fire officials say orders and evacuation warnings continue to remain in effect.

As of Monday, March 13, Kern Valley High School in Lake Isabella is one of the available evacuation centers. Another shelter has been opened in Delano in the 11th Avenue Community Center at 200 West 11th Avenue.

Officials with the Kern County Sheriff's Office also spoke to warn the public that there are already charity scammers looking to take advantage of the situation. KCSO confirmed that they are not calling anyone for donations, and advise people to hang up on or block anyone they suspect may be trying to scam them.

KCSO asks anyone who thinks they have been scammed to report it to their office.

The Kern County Public Health Department also warned residents to be aware that flood water is very likely to be contaminated with human or animal feces. Flood water has been over a lot of ground, churned up a lot of dirt, and is completely unfit for drinking, bathing, or preparing food for humans, livestock, or pets.

Public Health advises anyone who comes into contact with flood water to wash with soap and water as soon as possible. Symptoms to watch out for if you've been in contact with flood water are diarrhea, rash, or skin infections. If you see any of these symptoms, contact a doctor right away.

DO NOT DRINK OR PREPARE FOOD WITH FLOOD WATER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Again, flood water is untreated, meaning there are bacteria and viruses in it that can and will make you very sick.

KCFD informed the press conference that they intend to present a proclamation of emergency to the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. 23ABC will continue to bring you updates on the emergency response throughout this week.

IN-DEPTH: FLOOD SAFETY

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are other health and safety risks to keep in mind if you're in an area impacted by flooding.

Downed power lines, especially in the water, can lead to electrocution. Never touch or try to move a downed power line, even if you think it isn't live. Water and electricity are a lethal combination any way you come across it. If you see downed power lines near you, call PG&E at 800-743-5000 to report it.

Another thing to be aware of is that floodwater can and does carry dangerous debris along with it. Objects such as glass shards and metal fragments, especially when carried by fast-moving floodwaters, can cause serious injuries that lead to infections.

Flooding displaces everything in the water's path, and that means wild animals, including snakes and rodents, might be in the water or holding high ground. Remember that these animals are stressed out and may be aggressive to anyone who gets too close. It's best to leave wild animals alone.

The best advice is to stay out of floodwaters, but if you have to go through the water, protect your skin as much as you can. Wear rubber boots, waders if you have them, rubber gloves, and eye protection, even if it's just a pair of swim goggles, to avoid splashes. Once you're out of the floodwater, wash any exposed skin with soap and clean water.