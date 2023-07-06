Kern County officials prepare for 70th anniversary of Korean War armistice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Preparations are underway to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War cease-fire later this month with a call to action for our local veterans.

Mike Sabol, president of the Korean War Veterans Association told 23ABC's Mike Hart that the organization is in desperate need of new volunteers. He attended Thursday morning's Honor Flight breakfast with members of the Bucheon, South Korea Bakersfield Sister City Program, including Chairman Paul Cha and other board members.

The armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, initiating a cease-fire agreement that is still in effect today.

The names of the 67 local servicemen appear on the local memorial at Jastro Park and they are read out loud so they will never be forgotten both here and in South Korea.

Representatives from the South Korean consulate were planning to be in Bakersfield Thursday but had a scheduling conflict.

Sabol says they will be at the ceremony later this month.