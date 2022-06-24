(KERO) — According to Kern Public Health, one in four children in Kern County go to bed hungry every night and that is why the Bakersfield City School District is working to address the issue of food insecurity in the area.

BCSD's summer meals program opened June 13th and meals are available to feed all children ages 2 through 18 from across our community.

The program serves breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 21 different school sites within the district. Eric Sabella, director of Nutrition Services says there is nothing like seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids as they enjoy their free meals.

“Having the ability to provide free meals to the families and to the students is something that we take a lot of pride in. That’s why I come to work every day. Just to see the smiles just as I walked in here. I was talking to the students and watching them enjoy their chicken sandwiches and love seeing the smiles on their faces. They look forward to this when they get here so it's everything.”

Sabella adds they serve a variety of dairy, fruits, protein, and vegetables for each meal and says children in our community should not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from regardless of if school is in session or not.

Free Meals throughout Kern County

CSUB Monthly Food Distribution

Bakersfield City School District Free Summer Meal Program (BCSD): "Don't forget to join us for free breakfast and lunch at our participating schools! Meals will be served to all children 2-18 years of age. Children from all areas and school districts are welcome"

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County distributed the first meals through the Summer Food Service Program on Monday with in-person and "grab and go" meal service for children in at-risk and disadvantaged circumstances in Arvin, Bakersfield, and Lamont. Meals will be served to the community Monday to Friday at several sites this summer. Meals (lunch and breakfast for the following day) will be served "grab and go." The children do not have to be present to receive a meal. Meals this summer will be available to all children, 18 years of age and younger, at the following community serving sites without any eligibility documentation.