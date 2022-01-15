Kern County organizations teaming up to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday several Kern County organizations are teaming up to celebrate and remember him. Willie J. Frink College Prep is partnering with the MLK Community Initiative and others.

Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. they're holding a virtual candlelight vigil and to sing happy birthday.

Representative Betty Flint says they're excited to remember King's life and legacy.

"This is not just for black families to be involved in, we want everybody because that is one of the things Dr. Martin Luther King said in his "I Have a Dream" speech is that he has a dream that all of us together will work towards the betterment of our country."