Kern County Parks and Recreations try to get ahead of the holiday weekend trash

Kern County Parks and Recreation officials gave out over 600 bags over the Easter weekend in hopes of cleaning up community and regional parks.

“We understand, that with high use we’re going to have a lot of use within our parks which means additional use in the rest rooms and trash accumulation," said Geoffrey Hill, assistant county administrative officer.

Clean-up started Monday morning. Hill says the handing out the bags made a difference this year in the amount of park trash left behind after the weekend.