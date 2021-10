BUENA VISTA LAKE, Calif. (KERO) — A popular music festival in Kern County is here to stay.

The Kern County Planning Commission voted to allow Lightning In a Bottle to take place for the next five years.

It'll be held at Buena Vista Lake and usually takes place over Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets for next year's festival go on sale next Friday. Next year's festival runs from May 25-30th.

This year. there's new options for festival goers like group campsites and campsites with power hookups.