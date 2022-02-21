Kern County point-in-time count looking for volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is looking for volunteers across Kern County to help in their point-in-time count.

This is when people go out to different areas of the community and count the homeless individuals. This helps local governments get an idea of the homeless situation and plan services and programs to appropriately address local needs.

Last year's count was canceled and this year, it was delayed due to COVID. It will now be Thursday, February 24th, from 3:30 am to 10:30 am.

You can sign up online, and once you do, you will be asked to attend a 2-hour training prior to the actual county day.