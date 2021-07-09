Kern County Public Health reports 1st case of West Nile Virus for 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Public Health has confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Kern County this year.

According to the county's website, "West Nile virus (WNV) is a potentially serious illness transmitted by mosquitoes to people. The virus survives in nature in birds and is passed when a mosquito feeds on an infected bird. The infected mosquito can then pass the virus when it bites humans and other mammals, such as horses."

Most people who become infected do not become ill. However, those that due suffer from fever, headache, rash, muscle weakness, nausea and vomiting. In sever cases, victims can suffer limb paralysis, tremors, and an altered mental state. In rare cases, the virus can be fatal.

To decrease the chance of exposure, Kern County Public Health recommends: