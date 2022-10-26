Kern County Public Works announces dates and locations of November Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works hosts monthly Household Hazardous Waste Collection events throughout the county, and there are four hazardous waste drop-off events coming in the month of November:

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Boulevard from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm



Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Lebec Transfer Station at 300 Landfill Road from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm



Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm



Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Kern Valley Transfer Station at 6092 Wulstein Avenue from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm

Additionally, residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:

Metro Bakersfield: 4951 Standard Street. Open Thursday through Saturday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm



Mojave: 17035 Finnin Street, Building 2. Open the first Saturday of every other month, which includes this November 5th, from 9:00 am until noon



Ridgecrest: 2201 W. Bowman Road. Open the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm

Hazardous household waste are things that are regularly purchased for use in the home, but that could harm the environment if they aren’t thrown away properly. Things like batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, pool chemicals, and motor oil are just a few of the things that, while they are easily purchased at any local store, can still be harmful to you, your family, and the planet.

The drive up and drop off events will take any household hazardous waste free of charge, but transporting hazardous materials is always risky. Kern County Public Works recommends a few safety tips:

Transport no more than 15 gallons of liquid waste, with no more than 5 gallons per container, or 125 pounds of solid waste per trip.



Make sure any waste containers are properly identified and not leaking.



Do not mix hazardous materials. The vapors from some chemical reactions could knock you unconscious or even suffocate you, especially in the small, enclosed space of a car.



Keep hazardous materials separated and away from passengers so they don’t splash or fall on anyone if you have to brake hard, hit a bump, or get into an accident.

For more information about hazardous waste collection in Kern County, visit the Kern County Public Works website.