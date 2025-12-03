Kern County Public Works announces holiday and winter recess schedule

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Kern County Public Works has announced its holiday and winter recess closure schedule, affecting various county services from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

Public Works offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Dec. 26, 29 and 30 for winter recess, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

County disposal sites and special waste facilities will remain open during most closures, operating under normal business hours except on Christmas Day and New Year's Day when they will be closed.

Building services suspended during holiday period

The Building Inspection Division will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. During this period, no new permits will be processed and no inspections will be conducted.

"Complete plans must be uploaded within 30 days of the initial application date," the county said in a statement. "Applications not actively pursued within 30 days will be canceled in accordance with the Building Official's determination."

The online permit portal will remain accessible throughout the holiday period, allowing applicants to continue submitting permit applications.

The last day to apply in person is Dec. 23 by 4 p.m., and the last day for inspections is also Dec. 23.

The 2025 California Building Standards Code takes effect Jan. 1, 2026. All applications submitted on or after this date must comply with the new code.

Several other divisions will be closed during winter recess, including Code Compliance, Flood, Drainage and Grading, County Service Areas, and Encroachment Permit Inspection.

Emergency services remain available

Sanitation Districts will operate with adequate staff to maintain wastewater treatment facilities and respond to emergency calls. For sewer emergencies, residents can call 661-203-6026.

Road Maintenance and Traffic Signals and Sign Maintenance will be on call for emergencies, including weather-related impacts.

Residents should contact the California Highway Patrol or local law enforcement agencies to report emergencies.

Construction projects will not operate between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1.

Transit services modified for holidays

Kern Transit will maintain regularly scheduled service with some exceptions.

The transit system will be fully closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. On Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, Routes 100 and 250 will operate with reduced service hours.

Route 100 will not run eastbound trips departing Bakersfield at 3:50 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., or westbound trips departing Lancaster at 7:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.

Route 250 will not run the eastbound trip departing California City at 8:35 p.m. to Mojave.

Kern Transit Dispatch remains available at 800-323-2396 throughout winter recess, except during reduced service hours and full closure days.

Transportation Permits will operate with reduced hours and reduced staff during winter recess.

The Public Services Building Cashier Counter and first floor kiosk will be closed.

Normal business operations will resume Jan. 2, 2026.

For questions about Building Inspection services, contact 661-862-8650. Information on county disposal sites and special waste facilities hours is available at www.kernpublicworks.com.

