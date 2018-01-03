Kern County Raceway hiring for 2018 season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for a job, Kern County Raceway is hiring for the 2018 season.

Kern County Raceway says they're looking for energetic, enthusiastic, customer-service driven people to join the team for the season that runs from February through October.

KCRP says people must be committed for the season and have reliable transportation.

Applicants can go here to fill out an employment form. Send your resume to info@kernraceway.com or it can also dropped off at the race track office at Interstate 5 and Enos Lane anytime between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.